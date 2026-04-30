Three vehicles involved in serious North Otago crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Part of State Highway 1 is closed near Hampden in North Otago because of a serious crash.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Mile Flat Road and the highway, about 2.15pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand