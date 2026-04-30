Talley’s Westport fish processing factory to close, 92 impacted

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Talley’s will close its Westport fish processing factory, the company has confirmed.

Chief executive officer Tony Hazlett said Talley’s will consolidate its fish processing operations, and the last day for the Westport site will be Friday, 15 May.

“Talley’s Seafood confirms that all 92 affected staff will be offered employment opportunities, including those in roles that will remain in Westport.

“The company is working closely with employees to support their transition, including opportunities across its Motueka, Blenheim, Canterbury, Timaru and Greymouth sites, as well as at sea on factory vessels,” Hazlett said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand