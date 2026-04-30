Heritage NZ – Listening Sessions at Old St Paul’s set to shake up lunchtime

Source: Heritage New Zealand



Lunchtime in central Wellington is about to get a shake-up courtesy of Old St Paul’s and NZ Music Month Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa.

Throughout May, Old St Paul’s will celebrate NZ Music Month with a series of lunchtime listening sessions featuring selected 2026 Aotearoa Music Award-nominated albums played in full.

The series ties in with the theme of this year’s NZ Music Month – Our Sounds, Our Spaces – which is aimed at highlighting unique, local and historic venues across Aotearoa. The nationwide theme is designed to celebrate local music and the spaces that sustain it, including heritage sites, community halls, and live music venues.

“What better way to experience some of New Zealand’s finest contemporary music than in this beautiful historic setting, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga,” says Old St Paul’s Event Coordinator, Jane Nye.

“Audiences can enjoy the ambience of this very special Gothic Revival building as well as its near-perfect acoustics.”

The listening series will be held twice weekly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from midday, with entry by koha.

“These albums deserve to be experienced as complete works, heard from start to finish in the unique surroundings of Old St Paul’s,” says Jane.

Visitors are welcome to drop in for part or all of each session. For upcoming albums, follow Old St Paul’s social media channels for the latest schedule.