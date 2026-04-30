Super Rugby: Hurricanes have home playoff on the mind as Crusaders loom

Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Hurricanes are no longer just building – they’re calculating.

With a top-two finish within reach, coach Clark Laidlaw has started “daydreaming” about home playoff advantage as the finals picture begins to take shape.

Second on the table and level on points with the Chiefs, the Hurricanes have won seven of their nine games and are chasing their first Super Rugby title since 2016.

“Another couple of wins we’d be guaranteed quarterfinals,” Laidlaw said.

“We definitely daydream and talk as coaches around trying to chase that home playoff in particular, a quarter. It’d be nice to finish top two, obviously. We’ve put ourselves in a position that if we keep winning, then we’re going to stay there.”

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Laidlaw knows there are still plenty of challenges ahead of his side, but he’s happy with how they’re placed with five matches left to play.

“We’ve got plenty of games to come and plenty of opportunities for teams in and around us to beat us and jump up the table, starting with the Crusaders.

“We’re very realistic that it’s day by day and week to week. We’ve put ourselves in a position that we can control that and dictate that, so that’s what we’ll try and do.”

The fourth-placed Crusaders have had a mixed season with five wins from 10 games, but they have started to get a few key players back from injury and are coming off a 15-point victory over the Waratahs in last weekend’s Super Round in Christchurch.

Laidlaw said the Hurricanes are preparing to face the Crusaders “best” side on Friday night in Wellington.

“I’d be highly surprised if they played poorly against us up here,” Laidlaw said.

“They’re a good side, they’ve proven that for a long time and nothing’s changed, has it? They’ve had a few dings this year, but looks like they’re getting a few soldiers back. We’re expecting a tough battle on the weekend.”

DJ Mills

All Blacks midfielder/wing Leicester Faiga’anuku will again pack down at openside flanker for the Crusaders after making a surprise start last weekend in the loose forwards.

He was influential in the win over the Waratahs. He scored a try, made nine tackles and had 16 carries for 39 metres made.

Laidlaw said he wasn’t shocked to see Fainga’anuku at flanker and believes he’s equally dangerous in the forwards or backs.

“His role didn’t change hugely. When he plays seven, yep, he’s on a scrum, but playing on the edge, defending on the edge, picking and going when it’s right. He’s been doing that all season, whether he’s had 13 or seven on his back.”

Laidlaw said the selection won’t change how they prepare to face Faiga’anuku.

“I’m not surprised they’re continuing with that thought because he basically gives you another back in around the loose and if they go shorter lineouts then it gives you an extra ball player and with his power he gives them a real threat.

“We’re well aware of that but we genuinely felt whether he was at 13, wing or seven it’d be kind of the same problem.”

The Hurricanes are coming off a big win over the Brumbies, a side they often find tough to beat, but Laidlaw believes the 45-12 scoreline flattered his side.

“When we were watching the game, we felt like they let us off the hook a couple of times in the first half…It could have been a different game.”

“We certainly didn’t get carried away around the win, but it was nice to get a bonus point, it was nice to get some guys off the field and some reserves on early.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand