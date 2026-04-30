Charges laid after fatal car on bus crash in Rotorua

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Dan Jones

Police have laid charges in relation to a fatal crash in Rotorua in November 2025.

The crash, involving a car and a bus carrying a number of students, occurred on Te Ngae Road at around 9.20pm on 6 November.

The person who died was a passenger in the car, while its driver and a second person were critically injured.

A number of students from the bus sustained injuries.

Another passenger from the car – a 26-year-old woman – has been charged with being party to dangerous driving causing death; party to four counts of dangerous driving causing injury; and perverting the course of justice.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court on Thursday.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and enquiries are continuing with the driver of the car.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand