Human chain bike lane fills Wellington street objecting proposed cuts to infrastructure

Source: Radio New Zealand

By Sammy Carter, RNZ

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Dozens have stood on a busy downtown Wellington street on Thursday morning creating a human bike lane for commuters, objecting to what they say are significant cuts proposed to the city council’s cycle infrastructure projects.

The Wellington City Council’s most recent annual plan pushes out the Paneke Pōneke bike network project completion from 10 years to 20 years, and decreases the budget from $115 million to just under $67 million.

Cycle Wellington is advocating for the council to reassess cuts given the fuel crisis and weather events, also telling Morning Report today that they want the government to back widespread cycling infrastructure.

Patrick Morgan from Cycle Wellington, leading the human bike chain, said: “We think its appalling the city council is hitting pause on its cycle lane programme, especially at a time of high fuel prices.”

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Part of the Paneke Pōneke cycle network plan, between TSB Arena and the Wellington Railway Station, has been paused entirely amid financial pressure of the Moa Point sewage plant failure.

This morning, protesters made a human cycleway on Featherston Street – roughly where the cycle lane in from the Hutt ends.

“We know there’s around 2 million bikes in sheds and garages around the country. With protected bike lanes, people feel safe enough to use their bikes for everyday trips,” Morgan said.

“We need to build the whole network, especially during this times of high fuel prices, people need more choices of how they get around.”

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Teresa Mcguire has been involved in cycle advocacy for 20 years, and she believed the mode of transport should have an even footing with vehicles.

“You don’t have dead end streets that cars go down and then they can’t get to where they wanna go.

“We should give the same respect to people that are on bikes.”

“It just makes sense in a fuel crisis that the thing that you would look at is not building more roads … building a cycle lane doesn’t cost that much money.”

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Richard Young, a member of Cycle Wellington, was also frustrated that the lane cut off in the city.

“Its just like building a house but not building the kitchen. Lets get those cycle routes complete.”

Young felt safer in dedicated bike lanes, saying it was easier for pedestrians and drivers as well.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Councillors Geordie Rogers and Rebecca Matthews stood in the human bike lane with signs, along with Green MP Julie Anne Genter.

Rogers believed the cycle infrastructure should be prioritised over the Mount Victoria tunnel expansion project.

“When you think about the $3 billion the government’s investing in a massive tunnel that has a cost ratio benefit of less than one, cycle ways are a much better way to make sure people can get around our city safely and affordably.”

RNZ / Mark Papalii

The project has a benefit-cost ratio of 0.7-1.2.

Rogers believed a connected cycle network would bring “massive” amounts of people cycling.

Councillor Matthews was frustrated with budget cuts: “Yes, we do need to make savings, however this has been a programme that has already had significant savings, and if we keep gutting it they’ll be nothing left.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand