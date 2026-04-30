Prime Minister to visit Singapore

Source: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will depart for Singapore on Sunday for the inaugural Singapore-New Zealand Leadership Forum and meetings with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

“Singapore is one of New Zealand’s most important partners in Southeast Asia, and we back each other when it matters, including as global fuel and supply-chain disruptions put pressure on our economies,” Mr Luxon says.

During the visit, Mr Luxon will witness the signing of the Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies, which will help New Zealand and Singapore keep essential trade flowing in times of crisis and supply-chain disruption.

“With a third of New Zealand’s fuel refined in Singapore, this relationship has a direct bearing on New Zealand’s economic security. Fuel is also part of the regional food-security story – diesel underpins New Zealand’s freight, farming and production systems that keep food moving to Singapore across the region.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Wong a few weeks ago on this matter and look forward to speaking again in person.

“The Forum will bring senior government and business leaders together to deepen trade and investment links, strengthen supply chains, and help both countries build greater resilience in a more uncertain world,” Mr Luxon says.

Mr Luxon will also undertake defence and security engagements in Singapore, returning to New Zealand on 6 May.

Minister of Finance Nicola Willis and Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay will accompany the Prime Minister.

MIL OSI