Appointments to Health Quality and Safety Commission Board

Source: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today announced appointments to the Board of the Health Quality and Safety Commission (HQSC).

Rae Lamb and Dr Peter Watson have been reappointed to the Board, with Ms Lamb continuing as Chair and Dr Watson appointed as Deputy Chair. Tereki Stewart has also been reappointed as a Board member.

The new appointments are Monica Goldwater and Rakesh Patel as members of the Board.

“HQSC plays a critical role in monitoring and improving the quality and safety of services across New Zealand’s health and disability system,” Mr Brown says.

“These appointments bring a strong and complementary mix of skills, experience, and leadership to the Board, supporting HQSC to continue its important work to improve care for New Zealanders.

“I also want to acknowledge outgoing Board members David Lui, Shenagh Gleisner, Professor Ron Paterson, and Dr Tristram Ingham, and thank them for their contribution.”

MIL OSI