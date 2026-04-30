Luxon needs to rule out support for Iran War

Source: Green Party

The Green Party is calling on the Prime Minister to rule out support for the Iran war.

“Luxon should immediately and categorically rule out any New Zealand support, rhetorical or material, for the war in Iran,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.

“The revelations today show Luxon tried to drag Aotearoa into supporting a war in the Middle East, and the only thing that stopped him was his Foreign Affairs Minister.”

“Luxon’s first instinct was to follow Canberra and Ottawa rather than back an independent foreign policy. If we’d followed the Prime Minister’s advice, we’d be in lockstep with the United States supporting an illegal war.”

“New Zealanders have been clear. They don’t want us in this war, and they don’t want a Prime Minister who has to be talked out of backing illegal strikes. Decisions about war and peace can’t be made on the fly because Luxon wants to buddy up with Trump.”

“Luxon needs to reject the war in full and recommit to a foreign policy grounded in peace and international law, not whatever Washington is doing this week.”

“Aotearoa is at its best when we stand for something, not when we chase the loudest voice in the room. The Greens will keep saying plainly what others won’t. No support. No involvement. No war,” says Davidson.

MIL OSI