India is the future for World Cricket, new NZ Cricket boss Geoff Allott says

Source: Radio New Zealand

SUDIPTA DAS / AFP

Incoming New Zealand Cricket chief executive Geoff Allott has no doubt that India is the future for the game.

Allott was this week confirmed in the top job for the national body, replacing Scott Weenink.

Allott played 10 Tests and 31 one day internationals for New Zealand between 1996 and 2000.

Since then his business endeavours have included the export of New Zealand goods to India.

India is one of the biggest economies in the world with Allott expecting the country to be the third largest by 2030.

“In my opinion that is where the focus will be for the world in the next decade or five,” Allott told First Up.

He said the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were both very conscious that this doesn’t become a two or three team venture and that all member countries were supported.

But he has no doubt of the importance of India.

“Cricket in India provides a massive opportunity, not only for global cricket, but for New Zealand Cricket as well.”

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Allott said a relationship with India was key.

“India is ironically not a transactional place; it is very much a relationship-based country so you do the mahi over there, you get the treats. That means you invest time, you invest energy, you build relationships and rapport and respect and then you’ll get the benefits.”

Allott said New Zealand players had already benefited from playing in the Indian Premier League.

“Our men and women are now rubbing shoulders with the best players in the world and getting amazing coaching and they get to play in sub-continent conditions that cost us a half a million dollars to tour every year.

“These are things that are now being paid for by the IPL and other professional leagues. Our players then get to bring that back and when they pull on the fern they are representing us with enormous skill.

“There is a balance obviously and cricket as it evolves through professionalism is working through that, but it is actually an incredibly exciting opportunity.”

Allott officially starts as chief executive of New Zealand Cricket on 1 July.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand