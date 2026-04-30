DOC ranger saves horse with angle grinder

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 30 April 2026

He was busy repairing the roof of historic stables at the Birchwood Homestead in Ahuriri Conservation Park in the Mackenzie basin, when a young woman cried out for help. Her horse, Manuka, which was part of a local trekking company, had decided to try and leap over a bar in its horse float and had become stuck.

“She asked if I knew anything about horses and I said, ‘no, but I’ll help’. The horse couldn’t breathe. It was stuck on the partition in the float and had slumped over to one side. It was going to die,” Gary recalls.

“I used my angle grinder to cut away the metal partition. We were trying to calm the horse as sparks were flying. We managed to get part of the wall down so the horse could put its front legs on the floor and it started to breathe again.”

Gary says the local fire brigade arrived plus a local vet who helped get the horse out of the float.

“I was so relieved. I have absolutely no experience with horses, so I was just running on adrenaline. The vet checked it out and it seemed fine, if a little wobbly,” he says.

Angie Leckey who runs Adventure Horse Trekking NZ says she’s incredibly grateful for Gary’s quick actions.

“We were so lucky that there were two DOC workers in the close vicinity as Manuka decided to launch himself over the front bar of the float, head down to the ground. He was well and truly stuck, feet flaying around,” she says.

Despite his ordeal, Angie says Manuka has fully recovered.

“Manuka is a very popular horse in the riding string of our adventure trekking company and he’s enjoying his time off. Our team would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all those involved in the rescue and especially to Gary and Emily Hull from DOC who went the extra mile to help,” Angie says.

Fire and Emergency NZ Ōmārama based Chief Fire Officer Jack Zorab also praised Gary and Emily’s actions.

“With the closest FENZ trucks over 40 minutes away, it was only due to the quick actions of the DOC staff who were able to remove the partition using their tools which allowed the horse to continue breathing and stay in place until we arrived. It really was a team effort,” he says.

Gary is taking the all the praise in his stride.

“Without the angle grinder I don’t know how I would’ve saved him. It was just so lucky we were up there repairing these amazing historic stables. It really was a day to remember.”

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

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