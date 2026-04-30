Police to crack down on Auckland bike riders

Source: Radio New Zealand

Chris Becker chrisbecker, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Police are warning people planning to take part in informal bike rides across Auckland that they’ll be watching and taking action against anyone not following road rules or engaging in “anti-social behaviour”.

Police are aware of events this weekend and four separate events in May, Inspector Dave Christoffersen said.

“Riders need to consider their behaviour and the risk they are posing to themselves and others.

“Previous events have seen riders all over the road, blocking cars, doing wheelies and in some instances intimidating members of the public.”

Police will either take immediate action or will follow up after the event, he said.

Event organisers are asked to help keep everyone following the rules and safe.

People need to be wearing a helmet, riding in single file when in a group, stick to the left-hand side of the road and follow the road rules the same as a motorist, Christoffersen said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand