Exercises to test our ability to manage foot and mouth disease

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand’s foot and mouth disease readiness will be tested over the coming months, starting with a farm simulation in Taranaki on 13 May, Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard says.

The programme includes Exercise Farm Gate and the national simulation Exercise Cloven Shield, rehearsing everything from on-farm detection and quarantine through to national governance decisions.

“A strong biosecurity system protects New Zealand’s economy and communities, and we must be ready to respond to the most serious threats.”

“A foot and mouth outbreak could cost New Zealand $14.3 billion a year if no action were taken, and eradication could cost up to $3 billion, with major impacts on trade and rural communities.”

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and its partners have long-standing readiness arrangements that are regularly reviewed and tested.

“We need to practise these arrangements to be sure they work.”

The Ministry is leading the programme, starting with Exercise Farm Gate in Taranaki on 13 May, followed by the national simulation Exercise Cloven Shield in July.

“The exercises sit alongside recent workshops on regional response arrangements, and Government Industry Agreement partners are planning complementary activity.”

“Together, this work strengthens readiness from farm detection through to national decision-making.”

“It’s reassuring to see this level of preparation for an unlikely event that would have huge impacts on New Zealand,” Mr Hoggard says.

MIL OSI