Funding to Māori Health Providers 2020/21 to 2024/25

This report shows information on funding to Māori health providers by the Ministry of Health, Health New Zealand, and the disestablished Māori Health Authority for the period 2020/21 to 2024/25. This report follows on from our reports in 2017 and every year from 2021, on the same topic. These reports are part of our monitoring of Whakamaua: Māori Health Action Plan 2020–2053 and the proposed Māori Health Strategy.

Highlights include:

funding to Māori health providers increased from $584.8 million in 2020/21 to $1,093.4 million in 2024/25, an increase of $508.6 million or 87.0% (see Table 1)

although funding to Māori health providers is increasing, it remains a small but increasing part of Vote Health. It has increased from 3.0% in 2020/21 to 4.4% in 2023/24, and then 4.2% in 2024/25.

This report includes data broken down by major service groups. This enables us to see in which areas funding has increased. The top five of 33 major service groups are reported on. These five groups accounted for 86.9% of total funding to Māori health providers in 2024/25.

The top five major service groups reported on are: Mental health, Primary Health Organisations (PHOs), Hauora Māori, Public health, and Support services.