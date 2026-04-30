Prolific fuel thief caught by Christchurch Police

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Constable Leauga Fuimaono, Christchurch Beat Team:

A Christchurch man has been arrested following a number of reported fuel drive-offs valued at over $4500.

Police were first notified on 3 March where a man filled several fuel cans then drove off without paying. This behaviour was repeated several times and reported to Police.

The Beat team reviewed evidence available and followed lines of enquiry to identify the alleged offender.

A 37-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court yesterday, facing 43 charges stemming from 23 separate petrol drive-offs.

The man was arrested after Police executed a search warrant at a Burnside address yesterday.

Unfortunately, none of the fuel was able to be recovered.

“Significant investigation work by the Beat team identified the man.

“We were pleased to be able hold this person to account for his prolific offending across Christchurch.

“The man made a lot of effort to steal the fuel and cover his tracks by using stolen number plates, but our team was focused on finding him,” said Constable Fuimaono.

Members of the public can purchase and install anti-theft screws to prevent stolen number plates.

This latest arrest follows over 370 fuel theft related charges laid by Police nationally since 2 March for petrol drive offs and diesel burglaries.

“Police will continue to investigate all reports of theft to find those responsible.

“We encourage people who have had fuel stolen to please report all of these thefts to Police.

“Call 111 if it’s happening now or use the 105 service online or over the phone for non-emergencies,” said Constable Fuimaono.

Police encourage the community and business to implement prevention methods to avoid fuel theft: Fuel shortage and crime prevention

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI