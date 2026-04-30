Black Caps batter Nick Kelly signs for English county side Leicestershire

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Black Caps batter Nick Kelly has signed to play for English county Leicestershire for the rest of the 2026 season.

Kelly is currently with the New Zealand side in Bangladesh and captained them in the first T20 international.

The 32-year-old has played 12 white-ball internationals for the Black Caps and will be available to play all formats for the Foxes from mid-May.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to experience county cricket for the first time,” Kelly said in a Leicestershire statement.

Kelly, who has played for Wellington since 2022, made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in Napier in 2025.

He has played six ODIs and six T20Is for New Zealand.

He has scored more than 4500 runs in first-class cricket at an average of just under 40 with 13 centuries.

Kelly is approaching 2000 runs in T20 matches with a strike rate of 127.

“Nick is a high-quality signing for us and someone we’re really excited to bring into the group,” Leicestershire head coach Alfonso Thomas said.

“He’s a versatile batter who can adapt to different situations, and his experience in white-ball cricket will be a real asset for us in the One Day Cup and T20 Blast.”

Leicestershire have drawn two and lost one on their return to the first division of the County Championship this year.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand