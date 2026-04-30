Liam Lawson ‘super pumped’ for Miami GP

Source: Radio New Zealand

MARCEL VAN DORST / AFP

After a five-week break, Liam Lawson is “super pumped” to get back into racing.

Formula 1 fires back into action in Miami this weekend, 35 days since their last outing, following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs because of the war in Iran.

During that time, Lawson returned to New Zealand to train and work in the simulator. He also had a stint at the team base in Italy.

The 24-year-old feels he’s used his off-time well, but can’t wait to get back into racing on the 5.4km circuit around Hard Rock Stadium.

“I’m super pumped to get back to work in Miami now though – it’s a place I love a lot and the energy and atmosphere is amazing.

“The team has been working hard back at the factory to prepare for the Sprint weekend, so we’re looking forward to getting back on track with some upgrades too.”

Lawson is coming off points grabs in his last three races (Shanghai sprint and GP and Japan GP).

Eric Alonso / PHOTOSPORT

Racing Bulls have been busy in the time since the last race with team principal Alan Permane confirming some upgrades to the car.

“We carried out some additional work on the chassis that wasn’t originally planned until later in this flyaway sequence.

“We’re bringing some upgrades to Miami, as we expect everyone to do, so it will be interesting to see how the order shapes up this weekend.”

Permane was also positive about the adjustments that have been made following some criticism about the new regulations for the cars this year.

“It’s encouraging to see all parties come together to address the (power unit) concerns and implement positive changes, and we’re looking forward to seeing how that plays out on track this weekend.”

Lawson is 10th in the drivers’ standings with 10 points. Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes leads with 72 points.

Last year, Lawson finished 13th in the sprint race in Miami and was forced to retire during the GP after making early contact.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand