About 40 Wellington properties uninhabitable following floods – Council

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Wellington City Council says about 40 addresses are uninhabitable following the intense storms and flooding which battered the city early last week.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said three homes near the suburb of Vogelmorn had been issued with dangerous building notices due to slip damage.

He said Wellington City Mission, in conjunction with the council, was assisting some 40 families or individuals with temporary accommodation at motels and backpackers in the wake of the storm.

The City Mission was also the contact point for people needing to apply for access to the Emergency Relief funds.

“A lot are being looked after by insurance but we suspect there will be quite a lot of other business and homes [affected]. If people are struggling they should get in touch with the Wellington City Mission,” MacLean said.

MacLean said 500 to 700 one tonne flood waste bags had been distributed about the city and the free service to collect the bags as well as larger items were likely to carry on into next week.

He said nearly 30 tonnes of waste had been transported from the temporarily reopened landfill, Maranui Depot, in Lyall Bay to the Southern Landfill while “many truckloads” of larger items – such as flood damaged beds and whiteware – were being collected from flood impacted areas about the city.

“It will take quite a few days to get through the stuff that’s left on the road side. In places like Emerson Street – which was hit hard – we’ve cleaned stuff up from that street but we’ll keep coming back,” MacLean said.

McLean said the council was transitioning “from response to recovery” and the city’s Emergency Operations centre would remain open to assist that process.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand