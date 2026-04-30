Appointments to NZ Blood and Organ Service Board

Source: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today announced appointments to the New Zealand Blood and Organ Service (NZBOS) Board.

Roger Jarrold and Dr Edward Hutchins have been reappointed to the Board, with Mr Jarrold appointed as Chair.

The new appointments are Dr Peter Bramley as Deputy Chair, along with Raveen Jaduram, Dr Lesley McTurk, and Dr David Tripp as members of the Board.

“NZBOS plays a critical role in delivering lifesaving care to patients across the country as New Zealand’s only supplier of blood and related products and services, including some tissue and organ donation,” Mr Brown says.

“These appointments bring a strong and complementary mix of skills, experience, and leadership to the board, supporting NZBOS to continue delivering for New Zealanders.

“I also want to acknowledge outgoing Chair Fiona Pimm, along with Board members Nicole Anderson and Anthony Bow, and thank them for their contribution.”

MIL OSI