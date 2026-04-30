Appointments to Health Research Council Of New Zealand

Source: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Simeon Brown has made three new appointments to the Board of the Health Research Council (HRC) of New Zealand.

Dr Margaret Whilsher, Dr Colin McArthur, and Paul Foster-Bell have been appointed to the Board for three-year terms.

Professor Lester Levy has been reappointed as Chair and Jeroen Douwes as Deputy Chair for a further three years. Professor Cameron Grant, Professor Brett Cowan, Professor James MacLaurin, Dr Frances Hughes and Associate Professor Riz Firestone all continue as members.

“The Health Research Council plays a central role in managing the Government’s investment in health research,” Mr Brown says.

“This includes advising the Health Minister on national health research policy, administering funds, encouraging and initiating health research, and disseminating the findings of health research.

“These appointments and reappointments reflect the need to maintain a strong and balanced Board that can provide stability and effective governance as the organisation undergoes significant change as part of wider science sector reforms.”

MIL OSI