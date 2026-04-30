Charges laid, fatal crash, Rotorua

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have laid charges in relation to a fatal crash in Rotorua in November 2025.

The crash, involving a car and a bus carrying a number of students, occurred on Te Ngae Road at around 9.20pm on 6 November.

A passenger in the car died and a number of students from the bus sustained injuries.

Another passenger from the car – a 26-year-old woman – has been charged with being party to dangerous driving causing death; party to four counts of dangerous driving causing injury; and perverting the course of justice.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court today.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and enquiries are continuing with the driver of the car, who sustained serious injuries in the crash.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI