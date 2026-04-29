The Weed Eaters asks: why bury a body when you can just eat it, maybe with some tomato sauce?

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

In the microbudget horror comedy The Weed Eaters, a group of bumbling townies get high on someone else’s supply with grisly and ridiculous consequences.

Jules (Alice May Connolly) gives up partying with her friends for New Year’s Eve, and instead goes away with her boyfriend Brian (Finnius Teppett) and two of his slacker mates, Campbell (Samuel Austin) and Charlie (Annabel Kean), not to a cabin in the woods but an old shed on the edge of a deer farm in North Canterbury.

While poking around, the men discover an abandoned stash of marijuana. So far so normal, until the farmer who owns the place (noted musician Paul Kean) dies in a freak accident, and the quartet discover that the pot gives them an eager taste for human flesh.

Alice May Connolly in The Weed Eaters.

Supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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