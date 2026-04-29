Disgraced immigration adviser Qian Yu faces a further $25,000 in fines

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Gill Bonnett

A disgraced immigration adviser has been fined a further $25,000 for fabricating an official immigration letter, lying to clients and failing to file visa applications.

“This is one of those rare cases where an adviser must be removed from the profession to protect the public for as long as possible,” said the immigration advisers’ complaints and disciplinary tribunal.

Immigration Advisers Authority

Qian Yu, also known as Heidi Castelucci, breached licence rules in seven cases, including one where she created a residence-qualifying job in return for thousands of dollars.

She forged a signature on a work contract and used an Immigration New Zealand letterhead to deceive a client about the work she had done. She lied to one client for seven months, and did not tell another her practising licence had been suspended.

Yu was engaged as an adviser by Auckland firm Liberty Consulting, owned by her husband Toby Castelucci.

“Ms Yu will be prevented from any form of licensing for two years. The tribunal observes that the period of two years is not an indication that it regards Ms Yu as being fit to return immediately upon the expiration of two years. It is only two years because that is the maximum allowed.”

The tribunal, which cancelled her licence for the maximum two-year period last month, has since ruled on penalties in the remaining cases.

It heard she had experienced a series of personal events and health issues.

“They do not though justify the blatant lie to the complainant about having made an application and then hiding Immigration NZ’s correspondence to cover up that misrepresentation,” said one of the tribunal’s decisions.

Yu was ordered to pay compensation of almost $10,000.

The tribunal was told one client had been awarded $7760 almost a year ago in the Disputes Tribunal, but that had not yet been paid.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand