Can your nervous system really be overloaded? Can it reset?

By
MIL OSI
-
0
4

Source: Radio New Zealand

You might have heard people talking about their nervous system being “overloaded” or “dysregulated” when they’re going through periods of heightened stress.

Or perhaps you’ve been offered ways to “heal” or “reset” your nervous system on social media or at expensive wellness retreats.

What does the nervous system do?

The autonomic nervous system influences bodily functions that aren’t in our conscious control, such as the workings of our organ systems, body temperature regulation and emotions. It’s organised into two separate branches: sympathetic and parasympathetic.

The nervous system – and its overload – seems to have become a mainstream self-help buzz word, particularly since the pandemic.

Unsplash

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleThe Weed Eaters asks: why bury a body when you can just eat it, maybe with some tomato sauce?
Next articleProposed leave bill will make workers’ lives ‘materially worse’, select committee hears

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR