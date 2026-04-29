The music of Marlon Williams continues to win all the prizes

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marlon Williams’ run of accolades continues, with the New Zealand folk musician scooping up this year’s prestigious Taite Music Prize for his album Te Whare Tīwekaweka.

Williams (Kāi Tahu, Ngāi Tai) received a $12,500 cash prize from Recorded Music NZ for his first entirely te reo Māori album made in collaboration with his friend, the rapper KOMMI (Kommi Tamati-Elliffe).

“Thank you very much to my fellow musicians – incredible music you all put out this year – very honoured to be amongst your number,” Williams said via a recorded acceptance speech from Norway where he is on tour.