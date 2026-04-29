One dead, four injured in crash on SH2, Takapau

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

One person has died and four are injured, following a crash in Takapau, Hawke’s Bay.

The two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, near Maharakeke Road, was reported just after 6.30pm on Wednesday.

One person died at the scene, three other people were seriously injured and one was moderately injured, police said.

The road remained closed, with detours in place via Maharakeke Road and State Highway 50.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays, a police spokesperson said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand