Christie’s and Porsche Design Tower Bangkok Host an Exclusive Collector’s Evening in Bangkok

Source: Media Outreach

STUTTGART, GERMANY / BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 April 2026 -Porsche Design Tower Bangkok and Christie’s co-hosted The Collector’s Evening, an exclusive invitation-only event held at The Peak, Gaysorn Tower, Bangkok. The private gathering brought together rare highlights from Christie’s forthcoming Hong Kong and Geneva auctions before a distinguished audience of collectors, investors, and wealth intermediaries, marking one of the most distinguished gatherings of collectors Bangkok has seen this year.

Melissa Chollasap (4th from left), Managing Director of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, and Prapavadee Sophonpanich (5th from left), Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Christie’s Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, co-hosted The Collector’s Evening, a private preview of rare highlights from Christie’s forthcoming Hong Kong and Geneva auctions, in Bangkok.

The auction preview brought together a rare timepiece, a significant work of jewelry art, and a highly limited collectible — each with a provenance and a place in the collector market that extends well beyond its auction estimate. The evening was led by Vickie Sek, Deputy Chairman and Asia Pacific Chairman of Christie’s, and Alexandre Bigler, Senior Vice President and Head of Watches for Asia Pacific, whose attendance of the event in Bangkok reflects the growing weight of the city’s collector community on the regional stage. This year marks Christie’s 40th year of presence in Asia.

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok served as co-host — an adequate setting that reflects the exclusivity of the objects on display. Born from the collaboration between Porsche Design and Ananda Development PCL, the tower is guided by Professor F. A. Porsche’s founding principle of optimising function while uncompromisingly reducing form to the essentials. The result is ‘Sky Villa’ residences — distinguished by design, exclusive in the truest sense, and coveted by those who understand the true meaning and value of architectural excellence. With just 22 residences, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok underscores its profound exclusivity but unequivocally establishes it as an unparalleled, coveted address. Beyond the preview, the evening served as an intimate occasion for Porsche Design Tower Bangkok to host its clients and prospective owners within a setting that reflected the project’s own collector values.

Central to that distinction is the ‘Passion Space’ — a private collector’s garage directly connected to each residence by private lift. Whatever its owner chooses to place within it, the ‘Passion Space’ was designed with the same conviction that defined the evening: that what individuals surround themselves with is never incidental.

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok emerges as one of merely two Porsche Design residential towers globally, drawing a parallel only with its prestigious Miami counterpart.

For those who value the extraordinary, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok welcomes private viewings by appointment at pdtowerbangkok.com.

Hashtag: #PorscheDesign

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.