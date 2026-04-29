New online seafarer licensing service coming soon

Source: Maritime New Zealand

Maritime NZ is preparing to launch an online application process for seafarer licensing. We’ve developed this new service through extensive engagement with the sector.

Over the past few years, people across the maritime community have shared valuable feedback on our notifications, certification, and licensing processes. This feedback has guided improvements that will make the process clearer and easier to follow.

We’re aiming to launch the seafarer licensing online application form in April 2026. The form will guide applicants through each step and tailor the process to the type of certificate they need. It clearly outlines the required documents and applicants can upload everything in one place. This will create a more streamlined experience for applicants and help our staff receive the information they need to progress applications efficiently.

Director Kirstie Hewlett says the changes reflect Maritime NZ’s commitment to supporting the sector with practical improvements.

“These improvements are a direct result of listening to the sector and acting on what we heard. We’re also working on a refreshed version of our website, which will have better navigation, improved search functionality, and – most importantly – updated and clearer content.”

These changes are part of the broader digital platform that Maritime NZ will continue to build and improve over time.

Kirstie says, “We’re excited to bring these improvements to the sector and look forward to supporting seafarers with a smoother licensing journey.”