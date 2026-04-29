Regulatory Amendment Package (RAP) 3 consultation coming soon

Source: Maritime New Zealand

We will soon consult on Regulatory Amendment Package (RAP) 3, a package of proposed changes to the Maritime Rules and related policy. The proposals aim to improve safety, support the maritime workforce, and make the rules clearer and easier to use.

Alongside the proposed rule changes, we are also seeking early feedback from the sector on the future direction of seafarer certification (SeaCert). These proposed changes do not include rule changes in the short term. We are testing a proposed approach, which will inform how we proceed. Your feedback and further engagement will help shape how we approach certification in the future.

Look out for the link on our consultations page in April. We’ll also include more detail and a reminder in the next issue of SeaChange, which will be published when the consultation has two weeks left to run.If you haven’t already signed up for SeaChange, subscribe here.