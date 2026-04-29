A significant step forward: the 2026 Port and Harbour Marine Safety Code

Source: Maritime New Zealand

For more than two decades, the Port and Harbour Marine Safety Code (the Code) has been a cornerstone of safe navigation in Aotearoa’s busy commercial ports and harbours.

What began as a commitment to consistency has matured into a strong partnership among Maritime NZ, port operators, and regional councils – one that continues to evolve alongside our environment.

In 2025, the Code Steering Group undertook a full review of the Code to ensure the framework remains practical, relevant, and future focused.

Working with the sector and Code partners, this review ensured the Code remains fit for purpose, with a strong focus on lifting the maturity of our safety management systems. Together, we produced the 2026 edition of The Port and Harbour Marine Safety Code.

This new version represents a major step forward in response to technological change, updated legislation, and increasingly dynamic marine operations.

A key feature of the Code’s evolution is the formalisation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2016 – transforming collaboration into a structured commitment to shared learning and joint responsibility. Through this MoU, Code partners agree to complete annual selfassessments and participate in peer reviews, forming a foundation of transparency and accountability across the country’s ports and harbours.

While the Code is available to anyone interested in navigation safety, its primary audience remains the Code partners who uphold it. Their dedication to maintaining strong safety practices continues to support safe communities, protect the marine environment, and contribute to the strength of New Zealand’s portdriven supply chains.

The 2026 edition reflects the collective experience and expertise of this community, making it a practical, forward-looking resource. Most importantly, it continues to uphold the purpose that has guided the Code for 25 years: aligning our efforts, sharing knowledge, and ensuring safe, resilient operating environments across ports and harbours in Aotearoa.

Read The Port and Harbour Marine Safety Code