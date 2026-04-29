More progress on Wellington Road of Regional Significance project

Source: New Zealand Government

NZTA has confirmed two new roundabouts are scheduled to open soon on the State Highway (SH58) Wellington Road of Regional Significance project, says Transport Minister Chris Bishop.

“The roundabout at Flightys and Murphys Roads is scheduled to open in mid-May and the other, at Moonshine Road, in June,” says Mr Bishop.

“This SH58 Road of Regional Significance is a step closer to completion for the 20,000 vehicles that use it daily. It is already helping to deliver a safer, more efficient transport route for Wellington drivers.

“The first new roundabout at Flightys will significantly improve access to the highway and make it much safer for drivers to turn on and off the highway.

“The second roundabout being built in this stage of the project is at Moonshine Road and will be operational in June.

“As the local area grows and develops, it is critical that traffic and the public have the best and safest access to the highway.

“This project started in 2019 and has had over $100 million in Crown funding from the Government to ensure its delivery.

“The work has been extensive and has required construction to be underway while also keeping the highway open for drivers, residents, and local businesses. I want to thank everyone for their understanding as work has progressed on SH58.

“Other improvements already complete on the route continue to show their worth. There have been 71 central median safety barrier strikes since October last year, everytime the barrier has prevented a vehicle from crossing into oncoming traffic and potentially causing a head-on crash.

“The final stage of improvements includes other safety improvements to the corridor between the two roundabouts. This work will be ongoing into 2027.”

Notes to editor/More Information:

Funding for the SH58 Safety Improvements has been broken up as follows: Stage 1 (Haywards Interchange to Mount Cecil Road), $54 million – National Land Transport Fund 2018–2021 Stage 2 (Mount Cecil Road to Transmission Gully Interchange), $112 million – Crown funding The cost of completing these announced works is approximately $50 million

SH58 safety improvements

Frequently Asked Questions

The mid-May opening for Flightys roundabout is weather dependent.

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