Man facing firearms charge after police raid in Coromandel

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

A man is facing firearms charges after a police raid in the Coromandel on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a property on Tairua Whitianga Rd in Coroglen about 7pm last night after a man was reported seen with a gun.

The spokesperson said police tried to talk to the man but he refused to leave the property.

After using a drone and what police described as “gas”, a 37 year-old man was arrested.

Police said two air rifles were found inside the house.

The man was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today, charged with presenting a firearm.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand