Man facing firearms charge after police raid in Coromandel

Source: Radio New Zealand
A man is facing firearms charges after a police raid in the Coromandel on Wednesday morning.
A police spokesperson said they were called to a property on Tairua Whitianga Rd in Coroglen about 7pm last night after a man was reported seen with a gun.
The spokesperson said police tried to talk to the man but he refused to leave the property.
After using a drone and what police described as “gas”, a 37 year-old man was arrested.
Police said two air rifles were found inside the house.
The man was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today, charged with presenting a firearm.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand