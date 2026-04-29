What is the Warriors’ formula for attracting fans?

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

The Warriors believe they have a formula that makes them the best supported club in New Zealand.

The NRL side again had to put up the sold out sign when 33,000 turned up to watch them beat the Dolphins in Wellington on Anzac Day.

In 2024 all ten home games at Mount Smart were sold out and they went close to achieving that again in 2025.

The fans have also flocked to watch the side this year and chief executive Cameron George believes making their tickets affordable has played a big part in them becoming the best crowd-pullers in the country.

Marty Melville / PHOTOSPORT

George told Morning Report their focus had been on the game day experience for fans and making the games accessible.

“We engaged with 15-16-17 year olds in the country because we knew they would be the ticket buyers in the next year or two,” George said.

“We then significantly invested in the game day experience so that people left buzzing, not just about the result on the field, but about the experience they got. They then become your ambassadors.”

George believed the most important aspect was keeping ticket prices affordable.

“We’ve maintained a ticket price that is achievable for everyone so we haven’t through virtue of any success just put up the prices. Of course, they go up a little bit with costs but we haven’t blown it out of the water on the back of selling out a lot of stadiums.”

George said the club had also made a special effort to engage with the Pasifika communities.

“We want to inspire those communities, they are so important to us, so high engagement, we support where we can. We let them know that they are a part of our family but, most importantly, we want to be a part of their journey.”

The Warriors are second on the NRL table with six wins from eight games.

They play the Eels in Parramatta on Saturday.

Marty Melville / PHOTOSPORT

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand