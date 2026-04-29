Household living costs increase 2.1 percent – Household living-costs price indexes: March 2026 quarter – Stats NZ news story and information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Household living costs increase 2.1 percent – news story

29 April 2026

The cost of living for the average New Zealand household increased 2.1 percent in the 12 months to the March 2026 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 2.1 percent increase, measured by the household living-costs price indexes (HLPIs), follows a 2.2 percent increase in the 12 months to the December 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, inflation – as measured by the consumers price index (CPI) – was 3.1 percent in the 12 months to the March 2026 quarter, following a 3.1 percent increase in the 12 months to the December 2025 quarter.

“Falling interest payments for households was the main reason for the lower increase in the cost of living compared to New Zealand’s overall inflation rate,” prices and deflators spokesperson Nicola Growden said.