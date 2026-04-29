Communities are an essential voice in New Zealand’s data system – Stats NZ news story

29 April 2026

The creation of Pacific, rainbow, and homeless community advisory groups marks a significant step in Stats NZ’s commitment to a modern, inclusive census.

Community members and data experts are invited to join the new groups. These groups, alongside the recently established Crown–Māori Statistical Design Forum, are being established as part of Stats NZ’s work to modernise the census and other official statistics.

“Working in partnership with communities is essential. We can’t do this alone,” Deputy Chief Executive Tia Warbrick said.

The groups will play an important role in shaping how the next census is designed and help ensure the census reflects the needs and experiences of their communities.

New Zealand’s new census model will combine information that government agencies already collect, known as administrative or ‘admin’ data, with a new annual survey and initiatives to support the data needs of smaller and harder-to-reach communities. This balanced approach will help Stats NZ produce high‑quality and more timely and relevant information, while reducing the effort required from individuals and communities. For more information on the new model, see Modernising the census.

The advisory groups create a regular, structured way for community data experts to contribute to decisions about the next census and other key statistics.

“Insights from these groups will sit alongside our wider research, planning, and expert advice.

“Bringing community voices into the design process helps us build a census that works better for everyone, and supports trust, understanding, and participation,” Tia said.

Each group will include people with experience in data, statistics, and data governance, who also have strong community insights.

Expressions of interest for the Pacific, rainbow, and homeless and transient populations data advisory groups are open until 5pm on Sunday, 31 May 2026. The groups are expected to be operational by August 2026.

Expressions of interest has more information about the advisory groups and how to apply.

More information

Stats NZ has established a new Crown–Māori Statistical Design Forum as part of its work to establish a range of collaborative design groups with communities. The forum met for the first time in March 2026 and brings together a range of statistical and data expertise, perspectives, and regional insights.

Working with communities to design the next census has more information about the forum, including a list of members.

Stats NZ is also working to set up advisory mechanisms for ethnic and disabled communities over the coming months.