Rain washes out second T20 between Bangladesh and New Zealand

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Men carrying an umbrella walk past a digital screen after the second T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand was washed out owing to rain at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chittagong on April 29, 2026. MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP

Rain washed out the second T20 international between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Chattogram on Wednesday, leaving the hosts 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

Persistent showers throughout the day made play impossible, with the match abandoned without a ball being bowled. Even the toss could not be held.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said fans who purchased tickets online would be refunded in line with its policy.

Bangladesh, who won the opening T20, will now take on the Kiwis in the third and final game on 2 May in Dhaka.

– AFP

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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