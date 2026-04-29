Rain washes out second T20 between Bangladesh and New Zealand

Source: Radio New Zealand

MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP

Rain washed out the second T20 international between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Chattogram on Wednesday, leaving the hosts 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

Persistent showers throughout the day made play impossible, with the match abandoned without a ball being bowled. Even the toss could not be held.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said fans who purchased tickets online would be refunded in line with its policy.

Bangladesh, who won the opening T20, will now take on the Kiwis in the third and final game on 2 May in Dhaka.

– AFP

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