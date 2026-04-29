Massey University’s Albany campus evacuated over fire in classroom

Source: Radio New Zealand
Students and staff have been evacuated from Massey University’s Albany campus in Auckland due to a fire.
Fire and Emergency says 10 fire trucks are at the campus fighting a fire in a classroom on the top floor.
Two more fire trucks are on the way.
AN RNZ video journalist at the scene says smoke can be seen rising from the roofing tiles of the Quadrangle B building.
A spokesperson says everyone has been evacuated, and the fire triggered the sprinklers.
More to come…
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand