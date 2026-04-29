Massey University’s Albany campus evacuated over fire in classroom

Source: Radio New Zealand

Calvin Samuel

Students and staff have been evacuated from Massey University’s Albany campus in Auckland due to a fire.

Fire and Emergency says 10 fire trucks are at the campus fighting a fire in a classroom on the top floor.

Two more fire trucks are on the way.

RNZ / Calvin Samuel

AN RNZ video journalist at the scene says smoke can be seen rising from the roofing tiles of the Quadrangle B building.

A spokesperson says everyone has been evacuated, and the fire triggered the sprinklers.

More to come…

RNZ / Calvin Samuel

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand