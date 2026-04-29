Green Party Bill to protect overdose emergency callers from legal risks receives cross party support

Source: Green Party

The Drug Overdose (Assistance Protection) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading in Parliament, marking an important step toward ensuring that no one hesitates to call for help in a medical emergency.

“The Bill will provide protection from prosecution for low-level drug offences for people who call for emergency help during an overdose,” says Green Party Drug Reform spokesperson Kahu Carter.

“Around three New Zealanders die each week from treatable, accidental overdoses. Evidence shows that fear of legal consequences can delay or stop people from seeking urgent medical care.”

“Normally, when someone calls an ambulance to save a life, they’re considered a hero. When someone is trying to help their friend experiencing an overdose, that should remain the case.”

“We know that most New Zealanders see drug harm as a health issue. This Bill reflects that shift and focuses on what matters most, keeping people alive.”

“When in doubt, people should call for help, not stop and think about whether they might get into trouble.”

“This law is about removing that hesitation and making it clear that saving a life will always come first.”

“I want to acknowledge Labour, Te Pāti Māori and ACT for backing this at first reading, and members across the aisle who have engaged constructively on this issue. This is what common sense cross-party lawmaking looks like.”

The Bill will now proceed to select committee, where the public will have the opportunity to have their say.

“This is about healthcare, not handcuffs. It’s about making sure that in a life-or-death moment, people do the right thing without fear,” says Carter.

MIL OSI