Legislation for public register of boarding house landlords passes first reading

Source: Radio New Zealand

VNP / Phil Smith

Legislation requiring boarding house landlords to sign onto a register has passed its first reading with unanimous support.

It is unknown how many boarding houses – which provide basic shelter for some of the most vulnerable – exist in New Zealand.

The member’s bill from Labour MP Jenny Salesa would set up a public register of the houses and their landlords, and set out what would disqualify someone.

Landlords must also provide basic information about tenants which will not be made public.

The legislation comes three years after the Loafer’s Lodge fire in Wellington which left five dead and 20 injured.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand