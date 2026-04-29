Accelerated aviation rules programme takes off

Source: New Zealand Government

An ambitious programme to modernise New Zealand’s civil aviation rules has commenced, enabling 20 years of changes to be made over a two-year period, Associate Transport Minister James Meager has confirmed.

“This work will remove barriers for growth and enhance safety and security in aviation. The large-scale programme will take a streamlined approach to rule-making processes, enabling a greater boost to economic development and more efficiencies for the sector,” Mr Meager says.

The programme, which comprises 23 wide-ranging projects, includes:

Implementing rules which address issues raised within International Civil Aviation Organization audits. These improvements to security, safety and efficiency will create consistency with other like-minded countries and confirm New Zealand as a safe and highly respected international aviation destination.

Better enabling drone use in agricultural operations, while avoiding unnecessary compliance cost burdens on the sector.

Modernising the pilot training and licensing process to create clearer and more flexible pathways aligned with other jurisdictions.

Updating security rules to reflect the level of risk and reduce the burden of unnecessary costs and infrastructure on smaller and regional airports.

Cutting red tape to recognise overseas approvals for aircraft maintenance providers and parts, reducing cost and time for airlines.

“Supported by robust sector engagement and consultation, we’ve identified many long-standing issues which have presented barriers for aviation, and prioritised what needs to be resolved first,” Mr Meager says.

“Many of these represent strong economic growth opportunities. For example, modernising agricultural drone regulations to expand how our farmers and rural communities can use these tools, in the most cost-effective fashion.

Regulation Minister David Seymour says it is an opportunity for farmers up and down the country.

“The Ministry for Regulation’s Red Tape Tip Line has heard from farmers who want to use agricultural drones and has options for fewer and better regulations ready to go,” Mr Seymour says.

“Agricultural drones can be used for surveillance, spraying, and other tasks that would normally suck up time and energy. It is now possible to do more with less because new technologies are raising productivity. Kiwi farmers cannot afford to be held back from such regulations due to red tape.

“The Ministry for Regulation has prepared proposals that could be put in place almost immediately. The Ministry has identified the specific rules required to be changed, and generated options for creating use-cases where drones could be used within specific envelopes on their own property.”

Mr Meager says the programme’s other larger workstreams are complemented by ‘quick wins’: simple changes to provide maximum benefit. Work is already well-advanced on many of those quick win projects.

“When New Zealand’s rules are consistent with international standards, it increases overseas operators’ confidence in the safety of our aviation system, while also reducing compliance costs for airlines, airports and maintenance organisations that operate overseas. This supports competition, connectivity, and growth, and will help our local businesses and people to thrive,” Mr Meager says.

“This reform programme fulfils one of the largest actions set out in the Government’s strategic Aviation Action Plan, which aims to grow and future-proof New Zealand’s aviation sector.”

MIL OSI