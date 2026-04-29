Shoulder injury rules Mitchell Santner out of IPL

Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner will miss the rest of the Indian Premier League with a shoulder injury.

Santner initially injured the shoulder playing for Mumbai Indians earlier this month however he returned to action only to aggravate it at the weekend.

He was left clutching his shoulder after attempting a diving catch on the boundary while playing against Chennai Super Kings.

The injury is described as significant.

Santner had featured in four matches this season, picking up five wickets.

He has been replaced in the Mumbai squad by South African left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The Mumbai Indians are ninth on the IPL table with two wins from seven games.

The Black Caps’ next tour is a three-test series against England in June.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand