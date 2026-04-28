World Vision – Give a gift that gives twice this Mother’s Day

Source: World Vision

World Vision’s ethical gift catalogue offers New Zealanders a meaningful way to celebrate mums, while helping families around the world

This Mother’s Day, New Zealanders looking for a meaningful alternative to flowers or chocolates are being encouraged to choose an ethical gift that changes lives.

Gifts from World Vision New Zealand’s Gift Catalogue help deliver practical, life-changing support to millions of mothers and children worldwide facing hunger, displacement, and poverty.

Through the catalogue, shoppers can choose unique and ethical gifts that honour their special mum or mother figure while supporting families living in some of the world’s toughest places.

With prices starting from just $10 (which can provide lifesaving immunisations for a child), the practical and life-changing gifts make it easy for everyone to contribute to a brighter future for vulnerable children and mothers globally.

Popular gifts include fast-growing seeds so families can grow more food ($10); nutrition programmes for mothers and babies ($63); cooking classes to help fight malnutrition ($54); emergency food for children suffering hunger ($60); and support for women to start a business ($160). Larger gifts such as emergency shelter can also help families rebuild after disasters or conflict.

World Vision New Zealand’s National Director, TJ Grant, says Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the care and compassion mothers show every day.

“Mother’s Day is about recognising the love and sacrifice of mums and mother figures in our lives. Choosing an ethical gift is a powerful way to celebrate that love while extending it to another family who may be facing incredibly difficult circumstances.

“These gifts provide practical support for women and children around the world — whether that’s access to nutritious food, education, healthcare, or the opportunity to earn an income and build a better future.”

Ethical gifts are designed to support both immediate needs and long-term change, helping communities strengthen food security, improve health outcomes, and create opportunities for women and girls.

Each gift comes with the option of a printed card or e-card, allowing the giver to share the story behind the gift with their mum on the day and explain how their present is helping families around the world.

To make a meaningful impact this Mother’s Day, visit the World Vision New Zealand Gift Catalogue at worldvision.org.nz/give-now/smiles-gift.