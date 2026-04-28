Events – Firefighters race it out on Wellington waterfront in UFBA national championship

Source: United Fire Brigades’ Association



New Zealanders will have a front-row seat to the strength, skill and determination of the country’s firefighters as Wellington hosts a high-energy national championship this week.

On Friday 1 and Saturday 2 May, more than 160 firefighters from across Aotearoa – including volunteer, career, airport and defence force crews – will converge on Odlins Plaza for the United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) Firefighter Challenge New Zealand National Championship.

Following several extreme weather and fire events, the competition offers a rare opportunity to witness firsthand the physical and mental demands firefighters face when responding to emergencies.

The Challenge is a fast-paced, adrenaline-fuelled event that tests competitors against the clock in a series of intense tasks designed to replicate real-life firefighting conditions. Wearing full protective gear and breathing apparatus, participants race up a six-storey tower carrying a 19kg hose pack, haul equipment skyward, force entry using weighted tools, navigate obstacles, and finish by dragging an 81kg mannequin 30m to the finish line.

The event draws both seasoned competitors and first-time challengers, each pushing themselves to their limits in a close-up display of resilience, teamwork and dedication.

With 2026 marking International Volunteer Year, the championship also highlights the vital role of New Zealand’s volunteer firefighters. Around 12,000 dedicated volunteers make up approximately 86% of Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s frontline workforce, serving communities nationwide, around the clock, alongside their work and family commitments.

The UFBA welcomes the public to attend, capture the action, and show support for the firefighters who protect communities every day.

Event details: Location: Odlins Plaza, Wellington Waterfront

Dates: Friday 1 and Saturday 2 May

Time: 9:30am – 4:00pm (approx.) both days