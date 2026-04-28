PSA – Snap rally outside Birthright Hutt Valley tomorrow to save the service

Source: PSA



The PSA has organised a snap rally outside Birthright Hutt Valley tomorrow after last week’s announcement of the service’s proposed closure sparked an outpouring of public outcry.

Single mother, Sheyaine Sanson, who has been supported by Birthright for nearly 7 years said “I’ve gone through some pretty hard things in my life and Birthright has always been there for me. Finding out it is closing is not only sad, but it’s absolutely shattered a lot of people. Birthright is a pillar in our community and to lose this is absolutely devastating. There’s no other service like this.”

Birthright is the only specialist social service for single-caregiver whanau in the Hutt Valley. It has served the community for 60 years. Government cuts across the sector have forced more organisations to compete for a shrinking pool of philanthropic funding, pushing community services like Birthright to the wall.

“The response from the community since the announcement has been extraordinary and it tells you everything about what Birthright means to people,” said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary, PSA Te Pukenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“When Birthright closes, there is no equivalent service for these families to go to. If the Government is serious about children and families doing well, it can’t let a service like this disappear,”

“Staff at Birthright are facing losing their jobs. But when you speak with them, they are actually more worried about the whānau they support. What happens to those families when the doors close,”

“Tomorrow’s rally will bring together staff, whānau, community members and supporters from across the Hutt Valley to urge the Government to provide the necessary funds to keep the service going,”

“Birthright is a small organisation with a big heart, and there’s still time to save it.”

Event details:

WHAT: Community rally outside Birthright Hutt Valley

WHERE: 101 Copeland Street, Epuni, Lower Hutt 5011

WHEN: 12pm, Wednesday 29 April 2026