SH2 flood resilience works completed early

Source: New Zealand Government

Major works have been completed two months ahead of schedule to improve one of the most flood affected stretches of State Highway 2 (SH2) in Tairāwhiti, says Transport Minister Chris Bishop.

“The Hakanui Straight project upgraded a section of SH2 near Te Karaka, which was typically the first part of the highway to flood and close during severe weather events. I’m really pleased to see this work completed early,” Mr Bishop says.

“Everyone involved in this project knows acutely how important this stretch of road is to local communities. That shared commitment to making it more resilient has really helped drive the pace of work on site.

“The project included lifting an 850-metre section of SH2 around three metres, installing new culverts, diverting a section of the nearby Hakanui Stream, road surface strengthening, and installing safety barriers.

“As part of Budget 2024, our Government committed $609.25 million for state highway recovery to restore roads back to their previous condition, following the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle. This work, along with work at Rototahe on SH35, was made possible after efficiencies were found in the Government’s North Island Weather Event (NIWE) recovery programme.

“We know these highways are crucial for the region to connect communities on the East Coast and have been closed many times due to flooding in the past. Closures cause significant disruption for communities, businesses, the flow of freight and goods, and emergency services responding to emergencies. I want to thank the community for their patience as this resilience work has been carried out.

“Cyclone Gabrielle underscored the importance of access in this area. During the event, around 500 residents had to evacuate as floodwaters overtook homes, businesses and the local marae. The section of SH2 being upgraded was flooded, contributing to restricted access for emergency services and for the community.

“The work has already proven its value before being finished – standing up to the late January rain event, as the road had been mostly lifted to its final height, and more recently, the local impact of Cyclone Vaianu.

“Our Government is committed to ensuring our state highway corridors impacted by the NIWE are returned to the standard that Kiwis need and expect.”

Notes to the editor:

The project has been delivered by the Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) in partnership with local Iwi, Te Aitanga a Māhaki alongside local contractors from Jesse James Contracting, Earthworks Solutions, Tairawhiti contractors, JT Contractors, Protraffic, Electrinet and Fulton Hogan, Jquip, Decostas, and GCA BBL.

What’s been delivered

850 metres of SH2 raised by approximately three metres

The Hakanui Stream has been diverted through a new 1.8 metre culvert, increasing water carrying capacity and improving fish passage. The culvert is big enough for someone to stand upright in, and larger than most used across the state highway network. The size reflects the scale of the challenge, we’re building for future weather, not just today’s conditions.

Upgraded drainage to reduce flooding risk

Planting to stabilise the banks of the Hakanui River

MIL OSI