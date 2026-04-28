Proud Group and Partners Continue “Go Zero Waste, Save Our Ocean Project 2026” in Conjunction with Earth Week 2026, Reinforcing Sustainable Business Vision

Source: Media Outreach

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2026 – In observance of Earth Week 2026, a globally recognized week dedicated to environmental awareness, Proud Group, together with its affiliated companies — Andamanda Phuket, InterContinental Phuket Resort by IHG, and Reefuel — announce the continuation of their flagship sustainability initiative, “Go Zero Waste, Save Our Ocean Project 2026,” reaffirming the group’s commitment to responsible business and marine conservation.

The executive team, under the leadership of Khun Proudputh Liptapanlop, gathered for a photo prior to the start of the sea turtle release.

A Vision Rooted in Sustainable Tourism

Guided by its corporate vision to grow sustainably across all dimensions of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Proud Group aims to set the benchmark for quality tourism that is responsible to the planet — balancing long-term business growth with the preservation of natural resources for generations to come.

Highlight Activity: Returning Ten Sea Turtles to the Wild

This year, the project hosted its signature event — the release of 10 sea turtles back into the wild on Saturday, 25 April 2026, from 09:00 to 10:00 hrs, at the Wedding Pavilion, InterContinental Phuket Resort by IHG.

As part of the event, Proud Group presented a donation of THB 200,000 to the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, raised through Reefuel drinking water sales and a curated collection of eco-friendly merchandise, including reusable cups, Sarang-Pu fisherman dolls, sea turtle bracelets, sea turtle keychains, and dugong-patterned hats.

The activity was made possible through close collaboration with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), via the Upper Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center, whose expertise ensured each turtle was fully prepared for release. This cross-sector partnership contributed to tangible conservation outcomes, supporting sea turtle survival rates and strengthening the long-term resilience of marine ecosystems.

Building on Four Years of Progress

Since its inception in 2022, the “Go Zero Waste, Save Our Ocean Project“ has steadily expanded its impact. In 2024, the project successfully released 5 sea turtles back into the wild — three in the first release and two in the second — contributing to the recovery of marine ecosystems in Phuket. The initiative also champions plastic reduction through its Reusable Cup campaign, with proceeds and ongoing support from Andamanda Phuket channeled directly into long-term conservation efforts.

A Portfolio of Ongoing Sustainability Initiatives

Over the years, Proud Group and its affiliates have implemented a comprehensive portfolio of sustainability programs:

No Single-Use Plastic by Andamanda Phuket — eliminating single-use plastics across operations and promoting eco-friendly alternatives throughout the guest experience.

— eliminating single-use plastics across operations and promoting eco-friendly alternatives throughout the guest experience. Integrated Water Management — combining Water Circulation and Water Reuse technologies, achieving daily water loss of only ~3% .

— combining Water Circulation and Water Reuse technologies, achieving daily water loss of only . Reefuel Paper-Carton Drinking Water — a plastic-reducing alternative.

— a plastic-reducing alternative. “PROUD Kamala Project” by InterContinental Phuket Resort by IHG together with Proud Group® and Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organization — continuous beach-care covering over 3 km of Kamala Beach all year round.

— continuous beach-care covering over all year round. License to Clean 001 — Andamanda Phuket and InterContinental Phuket Resort by IHG with Ocean For All Foundation , using an eco-conscious catamaran to collect ocean waste for proper recycling and waste management.

— , using an eco-conscious catamaran to collect ocean waste for proper recycling and waste management. Marine Life Conservation Program — strategic partnerships with government agencies and local communities to restore and protect marine resources.

Toward a Shared, Sustainable Future

The “Go Zero Waste, Save Our Ocean Project 2026” reflects the collective intention of Proud Group and its partners to drive responsible tourism — balancing business growth with environmental conservation and sustainable community development. Proud Group invites everyone, locally and globally, to embrace small, meaningful changes in everyday life, creating positive impact that endures for our planet.

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