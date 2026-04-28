Government consults on biosecurity changes to safeguard beef exports

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand’s ruminant protein regulations are under review to protect the country’s $4.9 billion beef export sector, Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard says.

“The review of the Biosecurity (Ruminant Protein) Regulations 1999 focuses on preventing BSE ‘mad cow disease’ entering New Zealand’s cattle through contaminated feed.”

New Zealand has never recorded a case of BSE in its cattle herds and maintaining that status underpins the country’s recognition by the World Organisation for Animal Health as a negligible-risk nation.

The review aims to address issues around cross contamination, where products intended for feeding to ruminants such as cattle become contaminated with ruminant tissue that may contain prion diseases and accidental exposure, where products not intended to be fed to ruminants but containing animal protein are accidentally eaten by ruminants.

“Getting this right is critical to maintaining our trade access — and that’s never been more important than right now,” Mr Hoggard says. “These regulations help ensure international markets remain open to New Zealand beef.”

The consultation runs from 28 April to 12 June. Details here.

MIL OSI