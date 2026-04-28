Update: Search for Rowena Walker

Source: New Zealand Police

This week, Police Search and Rescue alongside specialist search teams will be continuing land, water, and aerial searches in and around the Christchurch red zone, covering a large area in the search for Rowena Walker.

Members of the public may see an increased Police presence while we are the area, including the use of a drone.

Police continue to ask members of the community to provide any information they may have regarding Rowena’s whereabouts.

Police would like to thank those members of the public who have provided information so far in our search for Rowena.

If you have information that can assist in locating her, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by call 105. Please use the reference number 251022/9026.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI