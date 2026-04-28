Police investigate after baby suffers unexplained injuries at Christchurch property

Source: Radio New Zealand

Louis Dunham / RNZ

A police investigation is under way after a baby suffered unexplained injuries at a Christchurch property.

Several police officers could be seen on Tuesday at a property on Barbadoes St.

RNZ understands the investigation relates to a baby who is in Christchurch Hospital.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

It’s understood the baby’s injuries are being treated as unexplained.

Police have been approached for comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand