Watch: Prime Minister Luxon discusses diesel supply at post-Cabinet press conference

Source: Radio New Zealand

The government is considering easing weight restrictions for heavy vehicles in a bid to save fuel amid the global crisis.

Four changes are being worked on in case of a move up to Phase 2 of the national fuel plan.

This included allowing more weight on some trucks to facilitate fewer trips, allowing normal licences for heavy electric utes, relaxing time and access restrictions for over-dimension vehicles and removing some restrictions on the routes that over-dimension vehicles could travel.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand